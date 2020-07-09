Benedict football season on hold as SIAC suspends fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers will have to wait a while to hit the gridiron with their new coach because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced it was suspending all of its athletic and championship events for the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was announced by the conference on Thursday on the conference website.
“The action taken by our conference to suspend fall sports was informed by a core desire on the part of our SIAC member institutions to make every effort to protect and mitigate COVID-19 related health and safety risk exposure to our students, coaches, and staff during this uncertain and unpredictable environment,” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore. “It is our intention to seek eligibility relief for those student-athletes impacted by this interruption similar to that relief which was accorded to 2020 Spring sport student-athletes whose seasons were interrupted during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
In February, Benedict hired Chennis Berry to lead the college’s football program. The Tigers finished 1-9 last season.
Despite the suspension, the conference stated they would look into possibly moving some fall sports into the spring including football.
Benedict is among the 14 teams in the SIAC who may not have the opportunity to participate in fall sports this year.
About two weeks ago, SIAC member Morehouse opted to cancel fall sports at their college.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.