UofSC believes policy on visas for foreign students will have ‘little impact, if any’ on school, request meeting with lawmakers

Rushton said being an international student has always come with extra rules. Before COVID-19, international students weren’t allowed to take more than one class online or three college credits. In an interview with CNN, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said this policy is more flexible than the previous one. “There isn’t a reason for a person holding a student visa to be present in the country. They should go home and return when the school reopens,” Cuccinelli said.