The Simpson Organization unveils $65 million development plan for Cayce, SC

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Simpson Organization has announced that it has purchased 36 acres of Dominion Energy’s 260-acre Otarre Pointe.
Otarre Pointe is a prime development corridor in Lexington County at the intersection of I-77 South and 12th Street Extension.
The Simpson Organization plans to transform the acres into apartments, restaurants, retail, a hotel, office space, and an entertainment area.
Total development and construction costs are expected to exceed $65 million.
“We envision this mixed-use village as a true live, work, and play destination offering entertainment, shopping, and a place to call home,” said Boyd Simpson, owner of The Simpson Organization. “Some of the planned amenities include a gracious plaza and fountain at the entry area and a multi-family residential and lifestyle storage component. Our phasing strategy is to allow the village to grow over time. This will allow the village to respond to market shifts as various uses evolve. We expect to break ground on the first phase of the project in late 2021.”
The Simpson Organization has partnered with EB Development for leasing and marketing services, with Paris Projects for construction management services. ODA Architecture has been contracted to lead the design of the project.
