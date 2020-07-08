Sen. Tim Scott brings AG Barr to speak with SC law enforcement, church leaders

Sen. Tim Scott brings AG Barr to speak with SC law enforcement, church leaders
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Laurel Mallory | July 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 11:31 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Tim Scott is bringing the national conversation on policing and justice to South Carolina.

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, was joined by U.S. Attorney General William Barr in meeting with community leaders in the state, as well as law enforcement on Wednesday.

The senator said they are discussing “justice in America.”

Sen. Scott and AG William Barr in South Carolina

LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott brings the national conversation on policing to SC with visit from US AG William Barr >> https://bit.ly/2ZMkAZO Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Scott recently introduced a bill in the Senate focused on policing reform, but it intially failed to gain bipartisan support.

MORE | Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Speaking to the press Wednesday, Scott said he has several Democrats at the table and they are having meaningful conversations.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.