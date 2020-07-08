Sen. Tim Scott brings AG Barr to speak with SC law enforcement, church leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Tim Scott is bringing the national conversation on policing and justice to South Carolina.
Scott, the only Black Republican senator, was joined by U.S. Attorney General William Barr in meeting with community leaders in the state, as well as law enforcement on Wednesday.
The senator said they are discussing “justice in America.”
Scott recently introduced a bill in the Senate focused on policing reform, but it intially failed to gain bipartisan support.
Speaking to the press Wednesday, Scott said he has several Democrats at the table and they are having meaningful conversations.
