LIVE: SC senators, officials discuss reopening schools safely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subcommittee of the South Carolina Senate is meeting Wednesday to discuss how to safely reopen schools in the fall.
The Children’s Services/PPE Subcommittee meeting began at 1 p.m. (Read the meeting agenda below.)
They are discussing methods of teaching, including virtual and in-person lessons, and the challenges that come with each one.
Most districts have not yet made a decision about how school will look in the fall.
They are also discussing how to reach children who have not been accounted for by educators since school went virtual in the spring.
Dr. Debbie Greenhouse brought up that the American Academy of Pediatrics urges schools to bring children back into classrooms. They are taking into consideration the negative affects of students not being in the classroom, such as mental health, isolation, abuse, neglect and hunger.
AAP also cites research about how the virus seems to not affect children as badly or as often as adults.
Greenhouse also said her top three recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state are to close bars, issue a statewide mask mandate and close indoor dining again for a time.
The doctor believes schools could reopen safely with guidelines in place, and that the risk of keeping schools closed outweighs the risk of reopening them.
This story will be updated.
