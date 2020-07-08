List of PPP recipients raises eyebrows after seemingly large businesses benefit from small business loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This week the Small Business Administration released the list of companies which received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and some of the companies on that list are raising some eyebrows.
Kevin Brown is the owner of The Bizarre Bazaar, a smoke and vaping shop on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. With about three staff members, Brown says when he first heard about the PPP, he thought it was a godsend put in place to help what he says are actual small businesses like his.
The PPP was established through the CARES Act to help save jobs and support smalls businesses suffering from restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program started out with $660 billion available in loans.
According to the application, business owners with less than 500 employees have to check a box which says the loan will be used to retain workers, maintain payroll and keep up with mortgage, rent or utility payments.
Once the SBA released a list naming all of the PPP loan recipients so far, some of the disclosures are raising some concerns over how the money was managed. This list includes a clothing company owned by Kanye West. Also on the list, the Church of Scientology which is said to be worth about $1 billion.
“I’m over here with two employees, plus myself. I know other small businesses in town with a handful employees. It’s nerve wracking to think that these companies that have hundreds of employees, thousands of employees perhaps, that they were able to get into a fund that was specifically designed for small businesses like me and like so many other businesses in Columbia,” said Brown.
After waiting several weeks, Brown says he was eventually approved for a loan but also says it was one of the most difficult loan applications he’s ever experienced.
Ben Herritage is a financial advisor with Capital Financial Partners of Columbia. He tells WIS-TV that he helps to assist small business owners throughout the Southeast but mainly in the Midlands and specializes in offering assistance with lending.
Herritage says when the PPP was first put in place banks were overloaded with applications making it difficult to process applications in a timely manner. Now, Herritage is confident that small business owners still needing to apply will experience a much smoother process since there is no longer as much of a backlog of applicants.
As to why we’re seeing seemingly larger businesses benefitting from a program created for small businesses, Herritage says the qualifications to apply, perhaps, should have been a stricter.
“If you got a loan of less than $150,000 thousands, the demographics were released but not the names of the companies. The larger loan names are out and it’s a bit shocking to see some of the people who took PPP money. Ultimately, if they have a small business they qualified by the terms for the loan. There was no “need” rule put on this loan application. You did not have to show a loss of income or a loss of employees and that probably should have been included,” said Herritage.
The deadline to apply for a PPP loan was June 30 but has since been extended to August 8. At last check, $130 billion remain for small business owners still needing to apply.
Herritage explains that there have also been some changes to the repayment process. Before you had eight weeks, now you’ll have 24. Also, before 75% of the loan had to go towards payroll, now it’s 60%.
There were a number of Midlands companies on the list, including several colleges and universities.
