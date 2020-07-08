Lexington One weighs options to create safe learning environment for upcoming school year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The main focus in Lexington One remains on how best to move forward with education amid the pandemic.
On Tuesday night, the school district sent a survey to parents to plan for the upcoming academic year for its 27,000 students across 31 schools. Parents had two options for their child's learning plan for this survey. One was an all virtual option while the other was a face-to-face model.
The recent survey sent to parents is one for each child. It's to help the district schedule teachers for the two options.
"It's going to take a lot of flexibility," said Lexington One Superintendent Dr. Gregory Little. "I don't want to use a cliche, think outside the box. What we're doing is taking the old box and throwing it away and starting all over."
Dr. Little leads the charge to create a safe learning environment. The district will offer an online learning academy with daily learning goals in place. The face-to-face option features a modified in-person schedule on the middle and high school levels. Half would be in the classroom Monday and Tuesday, while the second group would come in on Thursday and Friday.
Elementary schools would have a family model in place. That means the kids would stay in the same classroom for the majority of the day with recess scheduled at different times. The goal here is to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.
"We want to make sure the first day of school, whenever that might be, that we are prepared to engage our students in a dynamic learning experience," said Little. "What we did in the spring was survive the spring. The spring was about getting through and getting by. Now we want to talk about thriving. That's really the main focus of our work at the moment."
Currently, the district has working groups consisting of teachers, nurses, administrators, and other experts from specific fields related to school activity. They continue to map out the best way to address particular areas of need, from transportation to athletics.
This includes the role of face coverings within the school. Beyond the school walls, Dr. Little pleads with the public to wear one in public.
"We need to be wearing masks to protect one another," Little emphasized.
When it comes to school athletics and group activities, all options on when and how best to resume remain in play.
"We are going to have to be flexible, nimble, and agile in our thinking," added Little. "We will have to be able to look at it differently if we want to see our students participate in these sports."
Dr. Little mentioned Lexington One will not implement universal testing for the virus. The primary focus remains on other mitigating measures such as adequate and proper PPE, social distancing, and small groups of students coming together.
A district spokesperson tells WIS that Lexington One continues to revisit its current school plan with rising COVID-19 cases within the county. This includes potentially pushing back the scheduled school start date of August 18.
The district must submit its new start date proposal to the board before the school board meeting on July 21.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.