LCSD seeks 19-year-old accused of deadly shooting at party

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 19-year-old Keyshaun Muller.
Muller, 19, is accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument at a party on June 25.
Authorities said Muller killed Trayon Newhouse after they argued in front of a house on Minolta Drive. Deputies added that Newhouse was not armed and did not provoke Muller before the shooting, which also injured a child.
Officials said they have been looking for Muller since last week.
Muller faces charges for murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
If you have any information about Muller’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
