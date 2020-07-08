Kershaw Co. offering free COVID-19 testing

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing to the community.
The testing will occur every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of July from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The testing site will be at the Health Resource Center.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment will be needed.
The testing site may close early if testing capacity is reached or due to inclement weather.
For more information visit KershawHealth.org.
