FULL LIST: Face mask ordinances in place across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multitude of cities, counties and municipalities across the state have passed ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.
So, where do you need to wear a mask around South Carolina?
Here’s a breakdown of the areas that have passed such resolutions, separated by region: Midlands, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Upstate.
When only a city or county’s name is listed, click on it for more information.
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Anyone going into a commercial establishment
- Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under age 10
- If masks aggravate a health condition
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- Religious institutions (but it is still encouraged)
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- August 26, 2020
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Anyone going into a commercial establishment
- Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions
EXCEPTIONS
- Anyone who is unable to safely wear a mask due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without assistance
- During physical outdoor activity provided the person maintains six feet of physical distance from others at all times
- When a person is eating, drinking, or smoking
- When wearing a face covering aggravates a health condition
- When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services
- If the person is 10 years of age or younger
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for individuals for each day of noncompliance
- $100 fine for businesses for each day of noncompliance
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 5
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- Required to wear masks in all public buildings
- This includes employees who have face-to-face interactions with the public
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under the age of 10
- If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine
- $100 fine for businesses
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 5
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any retail establishment -- includes the public and employees
EXCEPTIONS
- People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
- Children under the age of 10
- Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- In private offices
- When complying with law enforcement
ENFORCEMENT
- None
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 1
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any food or retail establishment, or on city property
EXCEPTIONS
- In an outdoor or unenclosed area belonging to a retail or foodservice establishment where social distancing of at least six feet is possible
- Those whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face-covering
- For those who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- Children under the age of 10 (provided that the adults accompanying children ages 10 through 18 use reasonable effort to cause those children wear face coverings while inside retail or food service establishments.
- For anyone eating in a food service establishment
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions from law enforcement officials
- In situations where it is not feasible to wear a face-covering (i.e. while swimming or receiving dental services)
- While exclusively with family members of the same household and no person other than such family is within the same enclosed area.
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for each day the ordinance is violated
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 9
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Anyone going into a building open to the public
- Employees at restaurants, medical offices, gyms and fitness centers, retail stores, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions (or a barrier)
EXCEPTIONS
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine
- $100 fine for businesses/employees
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 9
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any food or retail establishment
EXCEPTIONS
- In an outdoor or unenclosed area belonging to a retail or food service establishment where social distancing of at least six feet is possible
- Those whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- Children under the age of 10 (provided that the adults accompanying children ages 10 through 18 use reasonable effort to cause those children wear face coverings while inside retail or food service establishments.
- For anyone eating in a food service establishment
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions from law enforcement officials
- In situations where it is not feasible to wear a face covering (i.e. while swimming or receiving dental services)
- While exclusively with family members of the same household and no person other than such family is within the same enclosed area.
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine
- Businesses that don’t comply could possibly lose permits or licenses
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 6
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- In any building open to the public, or waiting to enter such a building
- While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
- While engaging in business in public, commercial or industrial spaces
- While providing or utilizing commercial or public transportation
- While walking outdoors in public if social distancing isn’t possible
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under the age of 8
- If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask
- Getting medical services involving the mouth or nose
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 fine
EXPIRATION
- 61 days after July 3
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- Required to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies, or anywhere that primarily sells food or other conveniences (includes Walmart and Dollar General)
- Including all employees at these businesses while having face-to-face interactions with non-employees
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 infraction
EXPIRATION
- July 31
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any food or retail establishment
- Employees at restaurants and retail establishments required to wear a mask while in a place open to the public or while interacting with customers
EXCEPTIONS
- People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
- When someone’s religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask
- Children younger than 10 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 9 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
- People eating inside a restaurant
- People working in private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household
- For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply, possibility of losing permits or licenses
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 1
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- All while inside a food or retail establishment
- Employees at restaurants and retail establishments required to wear a mask while in a place open to the public or while interacting with customers
EXCEPTIONS
- People with underlying health conditions
- Children under the age of 10
- Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- Outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible
- In private offices
- While eating at a restaurant (but not while waiting or ordering)
- In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist
- While only with others in your household
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don't comply
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 1
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While shopping or working inside a food or retail establishment
EXCEPTIONS
- People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
- Those with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a face covering
- Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- Children younger than 8 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 7 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
- People eating inside a restaurant
- People working in private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household
ENFORCEMENT
- $50 penalty
EXPIRATION
- City Council will revisit the ordinance 30 days after July 3
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- At restaurants and retail stores
- While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
- While providing commercial or public transportation
- While walking in public if social distancing isn’t possible
- When participating in allowable gatherings
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age and or children under 10 years old
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
- Traveling in personal vehicles
- When exclusively with other household members
- While doing outdoor physical activities if social distancing
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- If masks conflict with religious beliefs
- In individual offices
- If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
- For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical
ENFORCEMENT
- People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 60 days from July 1
- North Charleston
- Charleston County
- Andrews
- Beaufort
- Beaufort County
- Bluffton
- Dorchester County
- Edisto Beach
- Folly Beach
- Goose Creek
- Hanahan
- Hilton Head
- Isle of Palms
- James Island
- Kiawah Island
- Mount Pleasant
- Ridgeville
- Seabrook Island
- St. George
- Sullivan’s Island
- Summerville
- Walterboro/Colleton County
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- In retail establishments like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, barber shops and hair salons, professional offices, ticketed amusements, gyms, laundromats and more
- In any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-thru basis
- In enclosed common areas of hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds
EXCEPTIONS
- People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
- Children under the age of 10
- Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- In private offices
- When complying with law enforcement
- When on the beach
- When doing indoor or outdoor physical activity
- In an unenclosed area of a retail or food service establishment
- While actually eating
ENFORCEMENT
- Up to $100 fine for individuals and businesses for each day of violation
EXPIRATION
- 67 days from July 2
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
- Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.
EXCEPTIONS
- Anyone “unable to safely wear a face mask due to age”
- People with underlying health conditions
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- Lasts 60 days from June 23rd
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
- Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.
- Required on city buses and inside city facilities
EXCEPTIONS
- People with underlying health conditions
- Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any building open to the public
- On all transport or transit vehicles (including Uber, Lyft, and taxis)
- While waiting to enter a public building
- When in contact with people other than household members
- While working at a job that requires public interaction
EXCEPTIONS
- In personal cars or homes
- In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
- While doing physical activity indoors or outdoors as long as there is social distancing
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- With family members or other household members
- If there is an existing medical condition
- If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
- When wearing a mask conflicts with safety guidelines
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 61 days from June 25
