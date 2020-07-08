First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms, more heat and keeping an eye on the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more storms, a lot of heat and keeping an eye on a developing system in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible (30-40%) as low pressure continues to our east. Some localized flooding is possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
· A few spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Friday into your weekend. It will likely feel like the triple digits for a few communities.
· Also, we're keeping a close eye on the tropics with Invest 98L. The low could develop into a tropical system in the next couple of days off the East Coast.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today has been a First Alert. As we move through your Wednesday night, low pressure will continue to spin just to our east, giving way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will produce some brief, heavy, tropical downpours over parts of the Midlands. Watch out for some flooding. Rain chances are around 30-40%. We'll likely see the threat for rain and storms diminish overnight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Low pressure will continue moving east-northeast into Thursday. Still, a few spotty showers and storms are possible in the Midlands (20-30%). Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Rain chances are down to 20% for Friday. It will be hot, with high temperatures in the mid 90s.
Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend, too. It will likely feel like the triple digits in a few locations. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (40% chance).
More 90s are in your forecast next week for high temperatures.
Also, we’re keeping a close eye on Invest 98L. This low will likely develop into a named tropical system over the next couple of days off the SC/NC Coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this low a high chance of developing into a named system. While it’s proximity to land could prevent significant development, sea surface temperatures are fairly warm right now in the lower 80s. So, we’ll have to watch it closely.
It seems like that system will likely have little to no impacts on South Carolina as it pushes away from the state, except for possibly some high surf and a threat of rip currents at the beach near the Grand Strand. As the low moves northward, it will produce a good deal of rain across portions of the East Coast, including the Mid-Atlantic. If the system is named, it’s name would be Fay,
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Lows in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.