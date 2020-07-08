First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms, more heat and keeping an eye on the tropics

Today has been a First Alert. As we move through your Wednesday night, low pressure will continue to spin just to our east, giving way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will produce some brief, heavy, tropical downpours over parts of the Midlands. Watch out for some flooding. Rain chances are around 30-40%. We'll likely see the threat for rain and storms diminish overnight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.