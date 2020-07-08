First Alert Day: Tropical rain with steady showers, hotter temps heading into the weekend

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Heavy rain possible on the eastern side of the Midlands, flooding is a concern.
-Tropical storm could develop over Carolina Coast.
-Heavy rain is the primary threat over the eastern Carolinas.
-Heat is on this weekend with temps back into the mid 90s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
A slow moving low pressure system is sitting over South Carolina today. It brings a 60% chance of rain and thunder to Columbia and an 70-80% chance for areas to the east and south, (Orangeburg, Manning).
An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible. With mostly cloudy skies expect highs to be below average with mid to upper 80s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15mph. The low pushes east over the Atlantic Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of that it could develop into a tropical system.
Since it’s still hanging out to our east, we have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Friday the low is east of North Carolina and we have some sunshine and warm temps!
Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s. A trough pushes into the region and a weak cold front pushes in with it at the surface of the earth. This allows for a 40% chance of some storms. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs are again in the mid 90s.
There’s still a trough in the jet stream over the region Sunday and that will lead to a 20% chance of some thunder, but highs are still warm. Expect mid 70s in the morning and mid 90s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
