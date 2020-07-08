Face masks mandatory in all Goose Creek businesses after mayor signs proclamation

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor Greg Habib has signed an emergency proclamation making face masks mandatory in all Goose Creek businesses.
Habib signed the emergency proclamation at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The proclamation calls COVID-19 a growing threat, and requires all customers in Goose Creek retail and commercial outlets to wear a mask. Employees must also wear a mask when interacting with the public.
“For the sake of our most vulnerable, and our ability to care for those battling the virus, I am requiring all of us to wear a mask when inside public spaces,” Mayor Habib said. “I have spoken with the leaders in our medical community. The rise in positive Coronavirus tests is corresponding with a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus, and it was clear more action was needed.”
The mayor added that Goose Creek’s requirement would “provide continuity throughout our region, as the five largest municipalities plus Dorchester and Charleston Counties all require masks.”
The proclamation states people are required face masks while inside the enclosed area of any retail or commercial establishment that is open to the public or where employees are required to interact with the public.
In addition, all retail or commercial establishments will require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public.
Exemptions include outdoor unenclosed areas in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible, children under the age of 10, in private offices, in settings where it is not feasible or practical including while eating/drinking, swimming, and dental services.
The proclamation also asks businesses to display signage alerting customers of the mask requirement.
On June 25, Goose Creek City Council voted down an ordinance to require citizens to wear masks, but approved a resolution encouraging citizens to wear masks.
