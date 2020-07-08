Explosives to be detonated as part of training exercises at McEntire Joint National Guard Base this week

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - If you happen to hear explosions on and off throughout the day around the Lower Richland area later this week, they’re likely coming from the McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
Military officials said the base will be holding civil engineering training exercises on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Officials say engineers from the 169th Fighter Wing are hosting demolition personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who will be using explosives to blow up parts of an unused taxiway. The explosions will create craters in the taxiway to simulate battle damage. The taxiway will be repaired after the exercises are complete.
“We appreciate the understanding of our neighbors here in Richland County for recognizing the important role McEntire plays in our nation’s defense,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire. “That being said, every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the exercise has been taken.”
