Deputies in search of man who broke into Sumter Co. convenience store
Deputies are looking to identify this man who broke into a store on Camden Highway on Wednesday morning. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 8, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 7:36 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera breaking into a convenience store.

According to authorities, the incident happened Wednesday morning on the 4200 block of Camden Highway.

At this point, officials have not released what items were taken from the store or how much damage was done.

If you have any information, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

