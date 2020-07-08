Bluffton Town Council passes mask ordinance

“We are in the same boat as the sheriff’s office. This is certainly not top priority to us, however, if we do see some thing or someone calls us or reports to us and we will certainly respond out. It is a civil fine, it’s a $50 fine, it’s not a criminal fine for the violation. But again, we go back to the education component. Whether it’s our code enforcement officers or our own that comes out to the car we are going to educate them before we do anything else,” Bluffton Police Department Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.