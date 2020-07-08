Atlantic Beach Town Council cancels Bikefest, passes emergency mask ordinance

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two major issues were on the agenda for the Atlantic Beach Town Council’s Monday meeting: Bikefest and face masks.
Atlantic Beach leaders made the tough decision to cancel the annual Atlantic Beach Bikefest for 2020.
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest is usually held Memorial Day weekend, but coronavirus concerns forced town leaders to move the major event to Labor Day weekend. It usually brings hundreds of thousands of bikers to the Grand Strand.
The town council felt canceling the event all together was in the best interest of everyone and doesn’t expect any financial loss for the town.
“We’ll be able to survive,” said Mayor Jake Evans.
Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said the profit from Bikefest doesn’t go into the town’s yearly budget and expects a large crowd next May if a vaccine is in on the market.
“At this point two months away and we do not haven’t any firm commitments from any venders so it’s just not proven to go out there and speculate what it’s going to be like on Labor Day weekend,” said Quattlebaum.
Town leaders also voted in favor of an emergency ordinance that requires people to wear masks in certain places.
“The masks are mandatory in a majority of the state and wanted to make sure it was mandatory here,” said Glenda Williams, Atlantic Beach Councilwoman.
The ordinance in Atlantic Beach requires anyone entering a retail business, such as a grocery store or pharmacy to wear a mask. It also states that employees at restaurants, retail businesses and government offices must wear a face mask.
Exemptions from the ordinance include anyone who is unable to safely wear a face mask due to age, an underlying health condition or is unable to remove the mask without the assistance of others. And people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask are also exempt.
If a person doesn’t comply, they could be fined $25.
The ordinance will go into effect at noon Tuesday and will last for 60 days unless it is terminated sooner.
During the meeting, councilwoman Jacqueline Gore revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus on June 6. She said that she quarantined and was asymptomatic.
“We’re doing everything in our power to keep the town safe,” said Gore.
Read the full ordinance below:
