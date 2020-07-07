West Columbia City Council to vote on emergency face mask ordinance at Tuesday meeting

By WIS News 10 Staff | July 7, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 5:39 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia City Council will vote on an emergency ordinance that would require citizens to wear a face mask during a meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance would mandate citizens to wear a face mask or covering when entering retail establishments, food service establishments, or city property. That would include restaurants, grocery stores, and pharmacies among other locations within city limits.

The ordinance would go into effect once it is passed and would expire on the 61st day after being enacted.

The West Columbia City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

