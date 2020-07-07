Two Lexington County men arrested, charged in connection with sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of two Lexington County residents in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.
Anthony Michael Crispino, III, 26, has been charged with one count of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of blackmail.
A referral from the Connecticut Department of Public Safety led investigators to Crispino. Officials say Crispino encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images. He then blackmailed the minor.
Crispino was taken into custody on June 24.
Michael Wayne Davis, 61, has been charged with five counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Davis. Investigators say he possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Davis was taken into custody on June 30.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with both investigations.
Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Connecticut Department of Public Safety assisted with the Crispino case.
Both cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
