Town of Irmo passes emergency face mask ordinance in meeting Tuesday

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Town Council has voted to pass an emergency ordinance that would require citizens to wear face coverings at retail and foodservice establishments.
The ordinance passed in a vote of 3-2.
It will go into effect immediately and remain in effect for 30 days after being enacted.
According to the ordinance, citizens will be required to wear face masks or coverings while inside a restaurant or retail store. This would include but is not limited to grocery stores, convenience stores, sporting goods stores, furniture stores, clothing stores, pharmacies, laundromats, and alcoholic beverage stores.
