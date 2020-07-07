Town of Irmo to decide on emergency face mask ordinance in meeting Tuesday

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Town Council will vote on an emergency ordinance that would require citizens to wear face coverings at retail and foodservice establishments.
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect immediately and remain in effect for 61 days after being enacted.
According to the ordinance, citizens would be required to wear face masks or coverings while inside a restaurant or retail store. This would include but is not limited to grocery stores, convenience stores, sporting goods stores, furniture stores, clothing stores, pharmacies, laundromats, and alcoholic beverage stores.
The Irmo Town Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
