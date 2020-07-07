Sumter School District approves virtual start date for 2020-2021 academic school year

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -On July 6, Sumter School District held a virtual Board of Trustees meeting where they approved August 17 of this year as the start date for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
In a letter written by Superintendent Martin-Knox, she states that students will attend school in a virtual capacity that will eventually phase into a hybrid model as part of the District’s reentry plan.
According to the superintendent, specific details of the District’s reentry plan will be released as soon as the plan is finalized.
According to DHEC, Sumter is currently categorized as a high risk community. The incidence rate and positive rate are both categorized as high, and the trend in incidence rate is categorized as medium.
All athletic practices and workouts are postponed due to the increase of COVID-19 cases within the Sumter community. No potential start date for athletics has been determined at this time.
You can read the superintendent’s full letter below:
