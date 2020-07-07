Search resumes for missing hikers along Blue Ridge Parkway

CANTON, N.C. (WYFF) - A search for missing hikers in North Carolina has resumed Tuesday morning, according to emergency officials.
Officials said a mother, father and child are missing along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Haywood County.
They’re believed to be in the Shining Rock Wilderness area. That’s about 30 miles southwest of Asheville.
The search started up again at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Haywood County Emergency Services Director Greg Shuping says crews, including the county’s wilderness rescue squad, sheriff’s department and two fire departments are involved in the search.
This story will be updated.
