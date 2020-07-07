SCDNR: Man drowned when boat sank in Lake Murray near Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was out on Lake Murray drowned when the boat he was in took on water and sank, officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.
It happened Monday around 3 p.m. off Willow Cove Road in Chapin. That’s close to the Lake Murray Sailing Club.
Officials say two men were out on the lake in a 14-foot Jon boat when they hit some wake and began to take on water. The boat sank and both men ended up in the water.
One man was rescued by a nearby boater, but the other man drowned before he could be saved, officials said.
People had already recovered the man’s body when DNR arrived. They tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
