SC schools work through challenges of bus plans for 2020-21 school year

Right now, Goodwin says his buses start running at 5 a.m. and don’t wrap up until after 5 p.m., but he wants parents to know, the district is doing all it can to not extend those times. “Our pledge to them is we’re going to find a way to not pick their kids up any earlier in the morning than we had to in the past and to get the last children home no later than we had in the past,” Goodwin explained.