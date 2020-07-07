Richland Co. Recreation Commission to open pool facilities on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission will reopen its public pools starting July 8.
Open Swim hours will be from Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Use of the pool is free, but people will need to register for one-hour time slots on the RCRC website. Also, pool capacity will be limited to 50 people for each hour.
Those who come to the pool facilities will need to bring their own chairs and life jackets, none will be provided by RCRC due to COVID-19 concerns.
Participants will also need to socially distance at least six feet apart. Anyone who is not socially distancing will be asked to leave the facilities for not following facility rules.
Here’s a list of pool facilities that will be open:
- Eastover Park Pool (1031 Main St, Eastover, SC 29044)
- St. Andrews Park Pool (920 Beatty Road, Columbia, SC 29210)
- Trenholm Pool (3900 Covenant Road, Columbia, SC 29204)
***Hopkins Park Pool will be closed this summer due to safety issues.
Youth swim lessons are also available for $35. Lessons will be held Wednesday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday will be a make-up day.
Anyone on the pool deck and in the locker room is encouraged to use a mask. Masks will not be allowed in the water.
Anyone who does not feel well is asked not to come to the pool facilities.
The pool staff will clean the locker room areas regularly.
For more information, call 803-782-1976.
