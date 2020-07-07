RCSD: 3 additional arrests made in connection with May riots in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three more people in connection with riots that took place on the weekend of May 30 in downtown Columbia.
Javante Jackson, 27, was captured on body camera throwing a water bottle at law enforcement at the steps of Columbia Police Headquarters. He was arrested on July 2.
Magnificent Rice, 21, was captured on body camera hitting the shields of deputies who were standing at the base of the steps leading to CPD Headquarters. He was arrested on July 6.
David Lovett, 54, was seen on body camera picking up a tear gas canister and throwing it at law enforcement. Lovett was arrested Tuesday morning.
All three men face charges of instigating a riot and aggravated breach of peace. They have been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.