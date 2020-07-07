Prisma Health, The Blood Connection seeking recovered COVID patients to donate plasma

(Source: The Blood Connection)
July 7, 2020

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health and The Blood Connection are seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to help others severely ill with the virus.

Two COVID-19 convalescent plasma drives will be held on Thursday, July 9 at the Sumter County Civic Center and on Thursday, July 30 at The American Legion Building.

The drives will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Whole blood donations also will be collected. Whole blood donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the disease — proteins the body uses to fight off infections — in their blood. Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood. The donated blood plasma can be made into convalescent serum and given to approved patients within days.

How to donate:

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must be at least 14 days symptom-free and will be asked to provide documentation of a positive COVID-19 test result or antibody test. Positive test documentation/results can include the following:

  • A copy of the donor lab results showing a positive test for COVID-19 that shows the date of the positive test. 
  • A document from their healthcare provider stating that the donor had a positive test for COVID-19 and the date of the positive test. This document must be on the letter­head or prescription pad of the healthcare provider and must be signed and dated by the healthcare provider.
  • This is NOT a COVID-19 diagnostic testing site; antibody results do not confirm infection or immunity.

The process of donating plasma takes a little over an hour. That includes completing a questionnaire and a mini-physical, the donation itself (30-45 minutes), and a 15-minute wait period before leaving the facility. 

To make an appointment to donate convalescent plasma contact Jill Williamson at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, 803-774-8658.

To donate whole blood contact The Blood Connection at 864-751-1168.

For more information visit PrismaHealth.org.

