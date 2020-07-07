One person hospitalized following single-vehicle collision near Assembly and Richland Streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -One person is currently in the hospital following a single car collision that occurred near Assembly and Richland Streets early Tuesday morning.
Traffic lights are currently out after the driver of the vehicle hit power poles.
The northbound lanes of Assembly Street at Laurel Street are currently blocked.
The condition of the driver is currently unknown.
Anyone driving in this area should seek an alternate route.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
