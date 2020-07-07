More than 3,400 boats participated in Lake Murray parade in support of President Trump, organizers say

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters from multiple states flocked to Lake Murray on Sunday afternoon for a boat parade.
The parade started at Dreher Island Bridge and continued past the Lake Murray Dam, ending near Susie Ebert Island.
Organizer Jason Cline said 3,417 boats participated in the parade, with more than 30,000 people on board. Many of the boats were covered in American flags and Trump 2020 memorabilia.
At one point the parade stretched for 16 miles-long, Cline said.
There were so many people in attendance, it took an hour and a half for boats at the end of the parade to leave the starting point, he added.
Cline said the parade broke a record due its large size.
“Thanks to all of you who made this happen by telling your family and friends and making a simple Facebook post go viral,” Cline wrote on Facebook on Monday.
He added: “I do have to give credit to the 1 boat that I counted that was proudly displaying his Joe Biden flag. You sir are as optimistic as they come!”
