LIVE: Greenville Co. sheriff shares update on Upstate bar shooting that killed 2, injured 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators have an update to share on a deadly shooting that happened in a bar in Greenville early Sunday morning.
The bar, Lavish Lounge, was having a concert at the time and officials said it should not have been open due to COVID-19 guidelines from the governor.
Two people died and eight others were hurt in the shooting.
Officials shared pictures of four persons of interest on Monday, but have not yet announced any arrests.
