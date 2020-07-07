Fort Jackson partnering with MUSC to offering free coronavirus testing

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to offer free COVID-19 testing to those who are authorized to access post.
The drive through testing will be held on July 8 and July 10 at a location off Marion Street near the Palmetto Falls Water Park. The main day for retirees and Veteran Health Identification Card patrons will be July 10.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
July 8 and 10 for people who are authorized post access on those days.
“I encourage everyone who is eligible to take the test whether you have symptoms or not,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “This is a we thing, not a me thing.”
All participants must comply with COVID-19 screening criteria at the gate, wear a mask while waiting for the test, and bring valid picture identification. Participants are also asked to show proof of medical insurance and provide a mailing address.
MUSC will provide all of the medical and testing resources used in this mobile operation.
Results will take between 48 and 72 hours and participants will be called if the test is positive. People will be able to track their information online as well.
