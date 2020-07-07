Former UofSC athletics director Dixon passes away at 83

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former University of South Carolina athletics director King Dixon has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer, according to university officials.
Dixon played football as a running back for the Gamecocks from 1956 to 1958. During his senior year, he served as a co-captain for the team.
After graduating in 1959, he served in the United States Marine Corps for 22 years. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after earning several awards including the Bronze Star.
Dixon returned to South Carolina and was hired as the university’s athletics director in 1988. During his time with the program, he oversaw the Gamecocks’ entrance into the Southeastern Conference.
Dixon would be inducted into the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen’s Hall of Fame in 1991.
Dixon was recently appointed to the university’s Board of Trustees earlier this year. He was appointed after A.C. Fennell passed away.
Dixon died Monday night, according to university officials. He was 83 years old.
