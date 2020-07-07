FIRST ALERT: Tracking more heavy rain for the Midlands and watching the tropics

Also, we're keeping a close eye on low pressure tracking over South Carolina. This low could develop into a named tropical system over the next couple of days off the East Coast of the U.S. While it currently has a low to medium chance of developing into a named storm, it could interact with land, which could prevent significant tropical development. We'll have to watch it. Regardless, the low will produce a good deal of rain across portions of the East Coast. If the system is named, it's name would be Fay,