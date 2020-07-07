FIRST ALERT: Tracking more heavy rain for the Midlands and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your rain gear nearby. We’re tracking even more showers and storms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Low pressure will continue to produce periods of heavy rain across portions of the Midlands. Some flooding is possible. In fact, parts of the western Midlands are under a Flash Flood Watch through this evening.
· Rain chances tonight are around 70%. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking more heavy rain and storms, especially in the eastern Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs in the mid 80s.
· A few showers and storms are in your forecast for Thursday and Friday (30-40% chance).
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Friday into your weekend.
· Also, we’re keeping a close eye on low pressure tracking over South Carolina. The low could develop into a tropical system in the next couple of days off the East Coast.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Tuesday night, low pressure will continue to track over the Midlands along a stationary front, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some storms. Watch out for some flooding. Parts of the western Midlands are under a Flash Flood Watch through this evening. Turn around, don't drown. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. Low pressure will continue to move across the Midlands, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some of that rain will produce some tropical downpours, especially in the eastern Midlands. Still, some heavy rain is possible over the central Midlands, including in Columbia. Some flooding will be possible Wednesday. Turn around, don't drown. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Low pressure will continue moving east-northeast by Thursday and Friday. Still, some scattered showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s by Thursday and the lower 90s by Friday.
Highs will climb into the mid 90s this weekend. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (40% chance).
Also, we're keeping a close eye on low pressure tracking over South Carolina. This low could develop into a named tropical system over the next couple of days off the East Coast of the U.S. While it currently has a low to medium chance of developing into a named storm, it could interact with land, which could prevent significant tropical development. We'll have to watch it. Regardless, the low will produce a good deal of rain across portions of the East Coast. If the system is named, it's name would be Fay,
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the low 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain & Storms, especially east (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
