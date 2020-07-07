FIRST ALERT: Low pressure could develop into tropical system near the Carolinas in the coming days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Low pressure tracking over South Carolina could potentially develop into a named tropical system.
First Alert Headlines:
- Interaction with land could inhibit some tropical development.
First Alert Tropical Forecast:
We’re keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure tracking over parts of South Carolina.
While the low has already produced a good deal of rain and some flooding over the Palmetto State (more than two inches of rain in parts of the state), this system could strengthen and become a named tropical system as it moves east toward the coasts of North and South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center has given this area of low pressure a low to medium chance of tropical development in the next two to five days.
While the low has a chance of strengthening near the Carolina coast, it will likely interact with land, which could inhibit significant development.
Regardless, the low will continue to produce large amounts of rain across portions of the East Coast of the U.S. The system is expected to move parallel to the East Coast in the next few days.
If this system is named, it would most likely be called Fay.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
