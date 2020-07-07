First Alert Forecast: Alert day today! Heavy rain and possibility of flooding, temps reaching mid-80s

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Today is an alert day for the risk of flooding from heavy tropical rains.
-1-3″ of rain is expected across the Midlands.
-Slow moving low pressure moves offshore, could become tropical.
-Back to average temps for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
We’ve got some interesting weather happening this week. A low pressure system will move into Georgia and put us under an air mass that has plenty of tropical moisture. The low, along with an upper level trough will work together to bring a 90% chance of rain today.
Some of the storms will produce very heavy rain and flooding is a concern. Since we will be cloudy today and we have such a great chance of precip, expect temps to top off around 80, about 13 degrees cooler than average.The low moves east Wednesday and drier air filters in from the north from a High pressure system in Michigan.
The Low Country will see the best chance of rain. I’ve reduced the chance for Columbia, to be at around 60%. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid 80s. We continue to warm up into Thursday with more sunshine.
Expect partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 30% chance of some storms in the afternoon as heating of the day provides the instability. There’s a 40% chance that the aforementioned low will become tropical!
We are on the dry side of it and should not see any effects from it.We are back to average temperature-wise on Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the low 90s.
Expect mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.A trough in the jet stream and a weak cold front pushes through the region on Saturday. This brings a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach teh mid 90s by the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.