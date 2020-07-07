Cayce City Council votes to enforce face mask ordinance

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce City Council has voted to enforce an emergency ordinance that would require citizens to wear face coverings or masks under certain circumstances within city limits.
The ordinance passed in a vote of 5-0.
The ordinance requires anyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask or covering in buildings open to the general public. This would include restaurants, retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores, and pharmacies among other facilities.
The purpose of the ordinance is to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance goes into effect on July 10 beginning at 6 a.m. and would remain in place until it is repealed or expires on the 61st day following its enactment.
The city council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.