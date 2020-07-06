Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks to Columbia Rotary Club about pandemic relief, renaming buildings, and police reform efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) spoke to the Columbia Rotary Club Monday afternoon.
Before talking to Rotary Club members, Sen. Graham spoke with reporters about a variety of topics. He talked about COVID-19 pandemic financial relief, the surge in hospitalizations in South Carolina, the renaming of buildings named after controversial figures, and police reform efforts in Congress.
Sen. Graham said you can expect to see a Phase Four of COVID-19 relief. He said he would like to include an infrastructure portion to the legislation. He said he would like to see money dedicated to fixing roads, bridges, and ports. “We have an opportunity with low-interest rates to give America a facelift,” Sen Graham said.
According to Graham, he would also like to see more funds go towards COVID-19 testing. "Testing is more widely available than ever before but it takes too long to get a result. You have to wait in line too long. If we want to open schools up in the fall like I desperately do, we're going to need more testing."
We also spoke with Democratic Candidate Jaime Harrison - he agreed more money needs to go towards testing. He said he's been disappointed by the government's response to the pandemic.
"This is nothing like I've never seen in my lifetime. We know what it's done to our economy and what it's done to the lives of people here in South Carolina and across the country," Harrison said.
Monday afternoon, Senator Graham told Rotary Club members that it 'makes sense' to him why schools would want to rename buildings named after Ben Tillman.
Senator Graham said he is not in favor of groups bringing down statues and monuments illegally. "As you evaluate our history you have to remember those who came before us weren't perfect," Graham went on to say, "You have to be cautious - when you rewrite your history and try to sanitize it you lose sense of where you need to be going."
Sen. Graham said he hopes to continue to work on police reform efforts in the Senate. Senator Tim Scott’s (R-South Carolina) Justice Act bill has stalled in the Senate.
