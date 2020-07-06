Semi fire closes two lanes of I-20 West in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The cab of a tractor trailer caught fire on the side of Interstate 20 on Monday afternoon.
It happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Exit 70 for US 321/Fairfield Road in Columbia.
The two right lanes of the interstate are closed in the area, causing some delays.
Department of Transportation cameras near the incident show traffic at a standstill and backed up past Exit 71 for North Main Street.
Drivers should avoid the area.
As of 1:50 p.m., the fire is out.
No one was hurt, a spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department said. However, it will take some time to clean up the debris on the side of the interstate.
This story will be updated.
