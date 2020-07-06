SCDC: Terminally ill inmate at dies after contracting COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced that a terminally ill offender from Kirkland Correctional Institution has died after contracting COVID-19.
Mark Lee Trammell, 60, died at an outside hospital on July 6th. Trammell had been hospitalized since July 2 when he tested positive for coronavirus.
As of July 6, 61 inmates and 25 staff members at Kirland have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 41 offenders and 9 staff members have recovered.
SCDC says 322 of 16,850 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 105 have recovered and 217 are active cases.
This is the fourth SCDC inmate death associated with coronavirus.
SCDC is working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.
For more information, visit www.doc.sc.gov.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.