SCDC: More than 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at one prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has reported 124 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at one state correctional institution.
According to SCDC, 124 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree. At this point, none of those inmates have been cleared or tested negative.
Officials said a 58-year-old inmate at Tyger River who had several underlying health conditions died on July 3. SCDC said the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24.
In all, there have been 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates in state prisons and 105 of those inmates have been cleared.
SCDC said there have been more than 40 confirmed cases at four correctional institutions in South Carolina (Evans, Kirkland, MacDougall, Tyger River).
SCDC also reported 146 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 at correctional institutions statewide. Of those staff members, 82 have been cleared.
