Officials to revamp Columbia Food and Wine Festival due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to create a safer environment for patrons, organizers of the Columbia Food and Wine Festival are working to redevelop the event’s programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Columbia Food and Wine Festival was initially scheduled to take place in April. However, officials opted to reschedule the event for August 20-22.
Originally, the event included seven intimate “satellite events” followed by the primary outdoor tastings event at the Hampton-Preston Mansion. Now, the event will have two outdoor seated dining experiences, according to event organizers. One will take place on August 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the second will take place on August 23 at 11 a.m.
Because of COVID-19, festival organizers have put together a full safety plan for patrons, which includes the following:
Festival organizers have developed a full safety plan for theseevents, including:
- Expanded registration/check-in process and physical space to allow for social distancing
- Utilizing digital thermometers to document all attendees’ body temperatures prior to check-in
- Disposable masks and individual hand sanitizer bottles available to all attendees
- Tables of no more than six seats, with each no less than six feet apart
- Established directions for each zone’s attendees to enter/exit the events
- All courses will be individually plated and served.
Both events will be held at both the Hampton-Preston Mansion and the Robert Mills House.
Current sponsors and ticket holders will have first access to buy tickets to the event starting July 13. The remaining tickets will go on sale July 16. Current ticket holders will also have the option to use their tickets for corresponding events during the 2021 festival.
Tickets for the brunch experience will be $65 per person. Tickets for the dinner experience will be $95 per person.
For more information, call 803-765-0707.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.