Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old reported missing.
Gracyn Barrier was last seen leaving her parents home in Prosperity, SC.
Barrier is described as a 5′3 and 100 lbs with bleach blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Officials say Barrier was entered into the National Crime Information Center Computer on July 3rd.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Lee Foster says Barrier has been traced to Lexington and Richland County. She also could be on the way to Myrtle Beach.
Anyone with information about Barrier’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.
