Man killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was shot Sunday night at an apartment complex in Columbia has died from his injuries, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Southern Drive, which is The Rowan Apartments. That’s off Bluff Road near South Beltline Boulevard.
Deputies said when they got to the apartments, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.
Monday, RCSD said the man had died. He has not been identified.
Deputies said witnesses told them a vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, but they don’t have an accurate description of the vehicle.
RCSD launched a homicide investigation into the shooting on Monday. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
