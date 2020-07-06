Lexington Police seek 3 wanted for stealing more than $1,300 worth of electronics

According to the Lexington Police Department, these three suspects are wanted for stealing more than $1,300 worth of electronics. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 6, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 2:29 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted for stealing items from a local store.

According to the department, the three suspects were captured leaving the store on surveillance cameras. Officials said the trio took more than $1,300 worth of electronics. Police added the group was seen leaving the store in a Toyota sedan.

Officials said three suspects used this Toyota sedan to leave a store after taking more than $1,300 worth of electronics. (Source: Earl Alewine)

If you have any information about their identities or whereabouts, please call 803-358-7262. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

