Lexington Police seek 3 wanted for stealing more than $1,300 worth of electronics

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted for stealing items from a local store.
According to the department, the three suspects were captured leaving the store on surveillance cameras. Officials said the trio took more than $1,300 worth of electronics. Police added the group was seen leaving the store in a Toyota sedan.
If you have any information about their identities or whereabouts, please call 803-358-7262. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
