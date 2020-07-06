Lee Correctional medical employee arrested on numerous drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services has announced the arrest of a private medical employee contracted and assigned to work at Lee Correctional Institution.
Phyllis Omeka Warren, 36, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and introducing contraband into a prison.
Officials say Warren was found with more than 28 grams of meth, 229 grams of marijuana and rolling papers in her work bag.
Warren is no longer employed at any SCDC institution.
