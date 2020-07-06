2 juveniles arrested and charged with multiple car break-ins in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 11-year-old and 13-year-old face charges connected to several car break-ins in a neighborhood of northeast Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies on patrol July 2 in the Summit subdivision -- which is near the Village at Sandhill -- said they saw the two boys walking around 4 a.m. and stopped to talk with them.
The juveniles gave deputies false information and took off running, RCSD said.
When deputies caught up with the boys, they say they found a stolen handgun, two BB guns and burglary tools in their possession. The juveniles also had items that were later reported stolen from car break-ins on Summit Centre Circle and Summit Parkway, deputies said.
The boys, who will not be named because of their ages, face several charges.
The 13-year-old faces two counts of auto-breaking, vandalism, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a stolen weapon. He was booked into the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The 11-year-old faces charges of two counts of auto-breaking and vandalism. Deputies released him to his father.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.