2 hurt when car slammed into McDonald’s dining room in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A picture posted by the County of Lexington shows a car almost all the way into the dining room of a McDonald’s.
It happened Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s on Charleston Highway, right off Interstate 26 near Fish Hatchery Road.
Crews rushed two people to the hospital, but they have minor injuries, county officials said.
The McDonald’s location will remain closed Monday.
Cayce’s Department of Public Safety is investigating. WIS reached out to see what caused the crash.
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.