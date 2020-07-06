FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours and windy conditions may make you alter your plans.

An area of Low Pressure (Tropical Wave Invest 98-L) Has developed along the Gulf Coast. The tropical wave will move over the state of SC Tuesday and Wednesday and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The rain will come down in waves and clusters, which could lead to flooding in some areas. Additional rain totals may reach 1 inch before the system moves off the SC Coast. There is a chance of additional tropical development after the system moves off our coast and away from SC.