FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours and windy conditions may make you alter your plans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Tuesday is an ALERT DAY for areas of heavy rain as tropical downpours move in from the south.
-Tropical Wave Invest 98-L has developed to our south, it will cross the state Tuesday producing rain and breezy conditions
-Invest 98-L will move off the SC coast later this week and may develop into our next tropical system
-Daytime high temperatures will settle 10-12 degrees below average Tuesday in the low 80s
-Heavy rain and storms will linger into Wednesday
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
An area of Low Pressure (Tropical Wave Invest 98-L) Has developed along the Gulf Coast. The tropical wave will move over the state of SC Tuesday and Wednesday and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The rain will come down in waves and clusters, which could lead to flooding in some areas. Additional rain totals may reach 1 inch before the system moves off the SC Coast. There is a chance of additional tropical development after the system moves off our coast and away from SC.
Temperatures will be dramatically cooler over the next few days with highs in the low and middle 80s.
TROPICAL UPDATE
We are currently tracking Tropical Storm Edouard with winds of around 40 mph and very fast movement to the NE. The system is moving away from the US and is nearing Canada.
The National Hurricane Center is also tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L with winds of 25 mph and movement to the NNE. The wave has a good chance of additional development when it moves over the open water of the Atlantic later this week.
