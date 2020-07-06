First Alert Forecast: Increased humidity today with chances of rain and thunder this afternoon

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Humidity is increasing today, with afternoon rain/thunder.
-Heavy rain possible, especially Tuesday.
-Still active Wednesday with rain and storms continuing.
-Warmer/muggy weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY
Deep moisture will be moving into the region this morning and throughout the afternoon from the south as a warm front pushes in. This increases cloud coverage and will also lead to a 60% chance of rain and storms.
Since we have more cloud coverage, expect mid 80s for highs. Our average high is right around 93 for this time of year.The low pressure system attached to the warm front nears on Tuesday.
We have a TON of moisture in the atmosphere, near record levels. The chance of rain with periods of heavy rain is around 80%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s. The low pushes east over SC Wednesday.
We have a 60% chance of rain and thunder with mostly cloudy skies because of it. Adding all 3 days, we’re looking at around 1-3″ of rain! Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. The low moves off-shore and has the potential of becoming tropical.
It is expected to move northeast, away from SC as it does so however. Thursday we warm back up a little with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s, but it’s still below average temperature-wise.
Friday dries up a bit with lows in the mid 70s and highs reaching the low 90s. Just a 20% chance of the garden variety pop up isolated thunderstorm.
